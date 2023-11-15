NJ Gov. Murphy’s Wife Tammy Launches Senate Bid for Seat Held by Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez

On Wednesday, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced her bid for the Senate seat currently occupied by embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

She shared her announcement on X.

I’m Tammy Murphy and I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for New Jersey, our families and our democracy. Will you join me? https://t.co/Jdx8gPviS8 pic.twitter.com/husjszmlBC — Tammy Murphy (@TammyMurphyNJ) November 15, 2023

“I’m Tammy Murphy and I’m running for U.S. Senate to fight for New Jersey, our families and our democracy.”

“We need a senator who will work every single day to lower the cost of living, protect abortion rights, end the gun violence epidemic, and defend our democracy.”

Murphy, 58, is graduated from the University of Virginia graduate and worked in finance alongside her husband at Goldman Sachs before the family settled in New Jersey.

The Senate seat is in play after incumbent Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment.

The indictment, filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, claims Menendez, “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

Last month federal prosecutors announced that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, were indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York obtained a 3-count indictment against Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez.

If Mrs. Murphy hopes to capitalize on her husband’s support in the Garden State, she might want to distance herself from creepy Phil who regularly receives blowback at public events.

When invited on stage before a concert in the summer, the Governor was greeted with a rousing chorus of boos.

Watch @GovMurphy booed mercilessly by the crowd at Red Rock in Red Bank… pic.twitter.com/gDavJ8ytLz — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) July 8, 2023

When the Murphy’s dined out in the midst of COVID restrictions, and after renewing restrictions for a NINTH time, a dinner remarked to the Governor, “Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a dick.”

Another woman added, “How you doing? How you doing? You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”

During the pandemic, Murphy was one of the several governors, including Cuomo, Whitmer and Newsom to order Covid patients back into nursing homes which resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.