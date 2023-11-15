Nikki Haley Says It’s Time to Raise the Retirement Age to Reflect on Life Expectancy

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor and a contender for the GOP presidential nomination, discussed the pressing issue of entitlement reform in the United States, particularly focusing on Social Security and Medicare.

Haley is busy doing her media tour with the far-left news network this week.

During her appearance on the “Squawk Box,” Haley emphasized the urgency of addressing the impending insolvency of Social Security and Medicare, highlighting a ‘looming ten-year and eight-year deadline,’ respectively.

“Social Security goes bankrupt in ten years. Medicare goes bankrupt in eight. Anyone that says they’re not going to take on entitlement reform means they’re going to go in and be president and leave the country bankrupt. You can’t do that,” she said.

Haley emphasized the need to adapt Social Security policies to reflect the increasing life expectancy, suggesting an increase in the retirement age for new beneficiaries. She also proposed adjusting cost-of-living increases to be inflation-based, limiting benefits for the wealthy, and expanding the Medicare Advantage plan to enhance competition.

“For everybody coming into the system like my kids in their 20s, you change it. You say we’re going to raise the retirement age to reflect life expectancy. We’re no longer going to do cost of living increases. We’re going to do increases based on inflation. We’re going to limit the benefits on the wealthy and we’re going to expand the Medicare Advantage plan so that we have more competition. We have to start looking at a common sense way to do it without hurting people. But our kids know they’re not going to get it otherwise,” Haley said.

However, the U.S. is experiencing its sharpest decline in life expectancy since the eras of World War I and the Great Influenza, according to John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Haley has called for social media reforms that will end anonymous social media posting, citing national security concerns.

“The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name,” Haley suggested, adding, “It’s a national security threat.”

According to Haley, this measure would eliminate the influence of foreign bots from countries like Russia, Iran, and China and foster greater accountability and civility online.

“When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots and the Chinese bots. And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it, it’s going to help our kids and it’s going to help our country.”

Hayley also wants to bring millions of Hamas-supporting Palestinians to the US from Gaza.

“You gotta understand, whether we’re talking about Gazans and Palestinians, all of them, you know, you got half of them at the time I was there didn’t want to be under Hamas’s rule. They didn’t want to have terrorists oversee them. They knew that they were living a terrible life because of Hamas. Yeah, the other half supported Hamas and wanted to be a part of that,” said Haley.

She continued, “We see that with Iran, too. The Iranian people don’t want to be under that Iranian regime… There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And Americans have always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists and that is what we have to do.”