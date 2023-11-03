New Poll Finds 76 Percent of Republican Voters Don’t Want Any More Primary Debates

Republican voters have had enough of primary debates in this election cycle, according to a new poll.

The survey from McLaughlin & Associates found that most Republicans want the RNC to galvanize behind Donald Trump and focus on defeating Joe Biden in 2024.

This is easy to believe if you look at the ratings from the first GOP debates.

Breitbart News reports:

Three-quarters of Republican voters say there should be no more debates, contending that the GOP should, instead, coalesce behind former President Donald Trump and “fight Biden’s political indictments,” a McLaughlin & Associates survey found.

The survey asked Republican primary voters if they agreed or disagreed with the following statement:

Currently Donald Trump is leading in all the Republican primary polls nationally by very big margins of 30, 40 or more points and winning early states like Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina by big margins. Even more important President Trump leads Joe Biden in the national media polls like ABC/Washington Post, CBS, Harvard Harris and others. It’s time to stop the RNC debates attacking Donald Trump, fight Biden’s political indictments, and rally Republicans behind President Trump so we can start the campaign of beating Joe Biden.

Overall, 76 percent agree with the sentiment that the debates should end, and of those, 56 percent “strongly” agree,” and 19 percent “somewhat” agree. Just 16 percent disagree with the statement, and among those, 11 percent “strongly” disagree and five percent “somewhat” disagree. Eight percent do not know or refused to answer.

It makes sense, doesn’t it?

The last debate was a train wreck where all the candidates talked over each other the whole time. Maybe the RNC should listen to their voter base for once.

