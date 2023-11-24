New Jersey Mall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat During Black Friday

A New Jersey mall was evacuated due to a bomb threat during Black Friday — the year’s busiest shopping day.

The threat was made to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford around 7:13 a.m.

New Jersey State Police quickly evacuated the building and swept the mall with a K9 unit.

“NJSP Bomb Unit and K-9 unit performed sweeps of the mall for explosive devices and none were found. The mall has been deemed safe and American Dream will be returning to normal operations. This is still an active investigation and there is no additional information available,” the New Jersey State Police wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

NJSP Bomb Unit and K-9 unit performed sweeps of the mall for explosive devices and none were found. The mall has been deemed safe and American Dream will be returning to normal operations. This is still an active investigation and there is no additional information available. — NJSP – New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) November 24, 2023

No explosive devices were found, and shoppers were allowed to return.

NJ: The American Dream mall is back open after being evacuated on Black Friday because of a bomb threat. New Jersey State Police have deemed it safe but the investigation continues. Good Friday everyone. Be safe and stay vigilant if out shopping today. #BlackFriday… pic.twitter.com/q1Dzc1lSOP — BackTheblueCool (@BackThebluecool) November 24, 2023

American Dream Mall evacuated due to bomb threat on Black Friday in East Rutherford, NJ on November 24, 2023. Bomb threat forced evacuations and the temporary closure of American Dream Mall on Black Friday. Numerous police agencies responded and determined the mall was safe. pic.twitter.com/wWiN8ObSEv — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) November 24, 2023

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on X that there is still an active investigation — but there is no imminent threat to the mall.

Update: The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall. We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 24, 2023

“The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall. We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season.”