New Jersey Mall Evacuated Over Bomb Threat During Black Friday

A New Jersey mall was evacuated due to a bomb threat during Black Friday — the year’s busiest shopping day.

The threat was made to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford around 7:13 a.m.

New Jersey State Police quickly evacuated the building and swept the mall with a K9 unit.

“NJSP Bomb Unit and K-9 unit performed sweeps of the mall for explosive devices and none were found. The mall has been deemed safe and American Dream will be returning to normal operations. This is still an active investigation and there is no additional information available,” the New Jersey State Police wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

No explosive devices were found, and shoppers were allowed to return.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on X that there is still an active investigation — but there is no imminent threat to the mall.

“The matter is still under investigation, but law enforcement has determined there is no imminent threat at American Dream at this time. The @NJSP has reopened the mall. We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season.”

Cassandra MacDonald

