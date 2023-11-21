NEW: House Republicans Subpoena Top Prosecutor Who Rejected Search Warrants at Biden’s Residence as Part of Their Impeachment Inquiry

House Republicans are slowly inching toward a formal impeachment inquiry.

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Lesley Wolf, a top Delaware prosecutor who ran interference in the Hunter Biden investigation for testimony in their impeachment inquiry.

Recall that Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf blocked the search warrant at Joe Biden’s Delaware residence due to ‘optics’ – even though she agreed there was probable cause.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers in July.

Shapley previously told lawmakers that an Assistant US Attorney in Delaware working on Hunter’s case REJECTED a search warrant for Joe Biden’s Delaware home in 2020.

A separate search warrant for Hunter Biden’s storage locker was also blocked by Joe Biden’s henchmen.

“Assistant US attorney Lesley Wolf cited the optics of executing a search warrant at President Biden’s residence as a deciding factor for not allowing it even though she agreed that probable cause existed,” Shapley said over the summer.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jim Jordan subpoenaed Lesley Wolf on Tuesday demanding testimony on December 7.

Politico reported:

House Republicans are demanding testimony on Dec. 7 from a top prosecutor on the Hunter Biden investigation as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president, according to a subpoena reviewed by POLITICO. The House Judiciary Committee, helmed by Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed Lesley Wolf — a prosecutor in the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office — on Tuesday. The panel is investigating allegations of political interference in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden. Prosecutors reached a plea deal with Biden’s lawyers this summer that fell apart after scrutiny from a judge. The Justice Department then charged the president’s son in September with illegally owning a gun while a drug user. Two IRS agents who worked on the Justice Department’s investigation into the president’s son have accused Wolf of stymieing their efforts to fully investigate the Biden family. They also told lawmakers she directed investigators to remove a reference to Joe Biden from a search warrant and that she blocked the team from searching his home.

The House Oversight Committee recently subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden and others associated with the Biden Crime Family.