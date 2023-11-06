New Fear: 8-Year-Old Irish-Israeli Girl Thought to be Murdered by Hamas Now Believed to be Held Hostage

The Gateway Pundit shared Thomas Hand’s heartbreaking relief after learning what he thought was the fate of his eight-year-old daughter Emily at the hands of Hamas.

Emily was at the Be’eri Kibbutz at a sleepover with a friend when it was attacked by murderous Hamas terrorists leaving more than 100 people dead in that community.

Initially, he was told his daughter had been murdered.

Now, The Times of Israel reports that Emily is believed to be alive and among those held hostage in Gaza. Israeli authorities informed the family five days ago, according to Channel 12.

Emily’s sister Natalie shared that the family was told on October 31 that it was highly likely that she had been abducted.

The Irish embassy in Israel also confirmed to Irish broadcaster RTÉ that there is a “high possibility” that Emily is being held hostage in Gaza.

The Irish Embassy to Israel has confirmed that Emily is believed to have been abducted and not murdered on 7 October. An embassy official said the revelation was based on DNA tests which indicated that Emily was not among those whose remains were found at Kibbutz Be’eri, which has led Israeli police to believe she could still be alive and held hostage in Gaza.

Thomas shared his initial tragic relief at the thought that his daughter was dead rather than in the hands of monsters. “They just said, ‘We found Emily. She’s dead.’ And I went yes! I went yes, and smiled because that is the best news of the possibilities that I knew.”

“That was the best possibility that I was hoping for. She was either dead, or in Gaza. And if you know anything about what they do to people in Gaza, that is worse than death, that is worse than death.”

“The way they treat you. They’d have no food, no water. She’d be in a dark room filled with Christ knows how many people, and terrified every minute, hour, day, and possible years to come.”

I didn’t know when I posted this first that Emily Hand who was so brutally murdered, an innocent child, was a relative of a close friend. It doesn’t change a thing though. I’m grieving for all who were killed by #Hamas and #IslamicJihad those who were brutally raped and… pic.twitter.com/eAlSv92tas — Irish Jewish Voice (@Irishchutzpah) October 12, 2023