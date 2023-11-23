Nearly Half of All Americans Think the US is Sending Too Much of Our Money to Ukraine

Nearly half of all Americans think the United States is sending too much of our money to Ukraine.

An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs poll released on Wednesday found that 45 percent of those surveyed believe that the U.S. is sending too much for Ukraine’s war with Russia.

The number is down from 52 percent who said the same in October.

More Republicans than Democrats oppose the billions of dollars we are sending in foreign aid.

“Republican opposition to aid, however, remains strong, with 59 percent of GOP respondents saying the government is spending too much on aid. That’s down from 69 percent who said the same in October,” The Hill reports. “Meanwhile, 38 percent of respondents said current spending is ‘about the right amount,’ up slightly from October. Among Republicans, nearly 30 percent said spending is about right, up from 20 percent last month.”

The pollsters found that Democrats are more likely to support Ukraine.

When it comes to providing weapons, 57 percent of Democrats support it, compared to 42 percent of Republicans. Overall, 48 percent of the public supports providing weapons.

“About 2 in 5 U.S. adults support sending government funds directly to Ukraine — 54 percent of Democrats and 24 percent of Republicans,” The Hill reported.

The Biden White House’s has requested emergency supplemental funds amounting to $61 billion for Ukraine. Congress has not yet passed it.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted Nov. 2-6 among 1,239 adults, and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.