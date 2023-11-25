NBA Launches Investigation Into Player Josh Giddey for Alleged Relationship With Minor

Rising NBA star Josh Giddey is reportedly under investigation by the NBA after rumors broke out that the 21-year-old is in a relationship with a girl who is believed to be 15 years old.

According to reports, the NBA got involved after a picture of Giddey and the girl surfaced online.

During a recent press conference, a reporter asked Giddey about the allegations, to which Giddey responded, “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now.”

A reporter also questioned Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault regarding the allegations. Still, Daigneault offered no further details but shared, “It’s a personal matter, and I have no comment on it. And that’ll be my comment on anything related.”

The NBA is looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, a league spokesperson said Friday. The allegations surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. “I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters when asked about the allegations after practice.

Before coming to play basketball in the United States, Giddey played in his native country of Australia, where he quickly gained notoriety among NBA scouts.

He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021.