Navy SEAL Who is Fighting Against Radical Gender Ideology, CRT, and Vaccine Tyranny is Under Investigation for Alleged Ties to “Extremist Group”

Chief Special Warfare Operator Bryce Henson, an active-duty Navy SEAL known for exposing, challenging, and resisting CRT, radical gender ideology, and vaccine/mask tyranny in Southern California, is now under investigation for allegedly supporting “extremist” group “Proud Boys.”

Henson is currently under investigation by the Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC).

The investigation reportedly concerns allegations of “possibly participating with, or supporting, extremist causes,” Navy spokesman Cmdr. Ben Tisdale confirmed to Military.com.

This investigation was prompted by Henson’s involvement in parental rights protests and his public stance against LGBTQ+ education in schools.

Known under the pseudonym Ben Richards, Henson has been a significant figure at school board and city council meetings, advocating against LGBTQ+ indoctrination, Critical Race Theory, and other woke and radical educational policies.

He founded SoCal Parent Advocates, a group that echoes these sentiments on its website.

Here’s one video of Henson during a school board meeting:

This inquiry by the Naval Special Warfare Command has raised questions about Henson’s freedom of speech.

“While Sailors are always allowed to exercise their rights to freedom of speech and assembly if they follow the law and policy restriction, participation with hate or extremist groups of any kind is contradictory to the core values of the Navy and is not tolerated by NSW,” a Naval Special Warfare Command spokesperson told Newsweek.

“As a matter of policy, we will not release specific details about the ongoing investigation. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we proceed with this investigation. Our priority is to ensure a fair and just process for all parties involved.”

