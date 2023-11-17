NATO’s Stoltenberg Says Situation in the Battlefield Favors Russia – Secretary General Also Discreetly Adds Ukraine ‘Must Decide When to Negotiate’

Russia is winning, and Ukraine is the one to decide when and how to negotiate, says Stoltenberg.

In the aftermath of the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, and with the geopolitical situation in the Middle East requiring ever more attention, it is now expected that Kiev’s military situation is to deteriorate for the lack of massive military aid that have been prodding up their war effort.

Now, the Russian war of attrition is starting to break down the spine of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

So, there are two simultaneous information ops in play, right now.

On one hand, the real situation has to be unveiled for the unsuspecting general public: Russia is winning. On the other hand, the subject of negotiations has to be brought up – repeatedly.

Many heads of state and senior officials have begun that in many Western Countries, and NATO’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, is no exception.

Now, we learn that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine ‘is much more difficult than NATO expected’, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has admitted during a press conference in Brussels, further acknowledging that Russia started an offensive operation surrounding Avdiivka.

TASS reported:

“‘We need to realize that the situation on the battlefield is difficult. Russia does not plan for peace, it plans for more war. We also see that Russia has tried to launch offensive operation around, for instance, Avdiivka. But the fact that the situation on the battlefield is difficult than hoped, that’s not an argument against support, it’s an argument in favor of more support to Ukraine. Because, again, we cannot allow President Putin to win’, Stoltenberg said.

He also opined that Ukraine has ‘already made big victories’ against Russia.

‘I am confident that the US will continue to provide support to Ukraine. The message when I travel around in NATO capitals is that allies are ready to sustain and to step up their support. Just over the last days we had new announcements – for instance Germany made a significant announcement of increased support just few days ago’, Stoltenberg added.”

It’s been over a month since Brussels mentioned the ‘Kiev offensive’. And now, the Secretary General brings up the subject of peace negotiations.

Kiev Independent reported:

“It is Ukraine’s decision when and if negotiations should be started with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Nov. 14.

As there has yet to be a sign of goodwill from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about an acceptable solution to the war, it is up to Ukraine to say what would be the acceptable terms, Stoltenberg said.”

Helping Ukraine’s military is the best method of securing a lasting peaceful solution, he added.

“The U.S. State Department denied reports that the U.S. has been urging Ukraine to participate in peace talks with Russia, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Nov. 7, adding that ‘Any negotiations…are up to Ukraine’.

‘We are not aware of any conversations with Ukraine about negotiations outside of the peace formula structure’, Patel told reporters, referring to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point plan for an end to the war.”

