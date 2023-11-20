“I’ve Seen Somebody Who Was Willing to Shake Every Single Person’s Hand” – National Border Patrol Council Thanks Trump for Serving Thanksgiving Dinner to Officers and Agents (VIDEO)

Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council thanked President Trump earlier on Sunday for taking the time to serve Thanksgiving dinner to his fellow officers.

“I’ve seen a lot of selflessness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single person’s hand that came through the line. I’ve never seen that before,” Judd said.

“He was willing to take a picture with every single person, even though his staff was telling him not to. He was willing to do that.” Judd continued.

“He truly cares about this country. He truly cares about the men and women in law enforcement in the military and he’s shown that every single day.” Judd said.

“I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the next president of the United States, President Donald Trump.” Judd continued.

Watch:

NEW: National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd thanks Trump for serving Texas agents lunch, says he has never seen someone take the time to shake every person’s hand that came through the line. “I’ve seen a lot of selfness. I saw somebody who was willing to shake every single… pic.twitter.com/46qm1YhsJL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

President Trump is a man who genuinely cares about America. It is evident in his willingness to serve others a Thanksgiving meal in appreciation for their hard work.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that President Trump was serving Thanksgiving dinner to Border Patrol agents.

As reported earlier – President Trump returns to Texas today to serve Thanksgiving meals to National Guard troops and law enforcement officers stationed on the southern border.