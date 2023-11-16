Mystery: Family Of 4 Found Dead At Georgia Army Base

A family of four was found dead at an army base in Georgia.

Authorities at Fort Stewart Army Base say the family was found dead in their on-base home on Wednesday after a welfare check was asked for by the soldier’s unit.

The family included a female soldier, her husband, and their two kids. Authorities have not released their identities in order to protect their privacy so next of kin can be notified.

Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a family of four found in their home on the Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia. “Fort Stewart law enforcement — in partnership with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division — continues the investigation into four individuals found dead inside their on-post home Wednesday, Nov. 15,” Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said in an emailed statement. “The deceased are one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children,” the statement said. “Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy.”

This is an ongoing investigation by Fort Stewart Police and the Criminal Investigation Division which is part of the Department of the Army.

