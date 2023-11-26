“My Dog Saved My Life”: IDF Dogs Clear 50 Hamas Booby-Traps in Gaza (VIDEO)

As another 17 hostages were released from Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu toured the combat zone, IDF army dogs have exposed 50 booby-trap explosives and dozens of weapons stockpiles since the start of the war. 4 dogs have been killed, Arutz Sheva reports.

Since the beginning of the fighting, Oketz (K-9) Unit fighters and dogs from the Marom Special Operations Brigade exposed approximately 50 booby-trapped explosive devices and dozens of weapons stockpiles, Arutz Sheva reports. Oketz (K-9) soldiers and dogs discovered explosives in a room at the Rantisi hospital, as well as a weapons stockpile.

They also helped locate the bodies of slain hostages Yehudit Weiss and Noa Marciano in the area of the al-Shifah Hospital, Arutz Sheva reports.

In another activity, one of the unit’s dogs located a barrel of explosives set to harm arriving forces.

Four dogs that fought alongside the troops were killed in combat while defending soldiers in Gaza. They will be buried in the unit’s cemetery according to protocol. The four dogs who were KIA were identified as Mido, Taiga, Jack, and Ghandi, according to Arutz Sheva.

