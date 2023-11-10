MUST SEE: Lara Logan Releases PART II of Her Exclusive Investigation on RAY EPPS! – With Never-Seen-Before Ray Epps Footage and Interviews! – VIDEO

Last week investigative journalist Lara Logan released her much anticipated exclusive investigation on Ray Epps at Truth in Media website.

Why was Ray Epps treated as victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat? We try to answer some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate. pic.twitter.com/1u5dXtSGLv — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 3, 2023

MUST Watch! Was Ray Epps working for Nancy Pelosi through cutouts John Sullivan, Mikhiel Vos, Alexandra Pelosi & Yogananda Pittman to ensure the breach of the Capitol occurred to stop the objections from being heard uncensored on CSPAN? Remember that to this point, everything… https://t.co/A8Q8fchorr — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) November 3, 2023

