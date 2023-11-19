MTG Demands Speaker Johnson to Form a New January 6th Select Committee: “There Needs to Be Investigations and Accountability for All of the Lies, Deceit, and Lives Ruined”

Speaker Mike Johnson releases security camera footage from January 6 Capitol protests, causing uproar among Democrats.

“The American people can always be trusted to evaluate information and make their own judgments and decisions. When bureaucrats and partisan activists withhold data to advance a narrative, it erodes trust in our institutions. We must restore that trust,” wrote Johnson on X.

The release of ALL J6 footage only led to one thing: There was no insurrection!

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has demanded Speaker Johnson to form a new January 6th Select Committee, asserting that simply releasing tapes from the incident is not enough.

Greene emphasizes the need for thorough investigations and accountability for the “lies, deceit, and lives ruined.”

The Congresswoman’s call for accountability extends to every member of the original Jan 6th committee, including Nancy Pelosi, as well as agencies like the FBI, DOJ, and both DC and Capitol Police. She insists that those who provided false testimony during the Jan 6 investigations should be subpoenaed.

The corrupt Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the media, and the January 6th Witch Hunt Committee bear the responsibility for the mental and emotional strain placed on these individuals under false premises.

The intense scrutiny, public shaming, and legal pressures have created an unbearable environment for those awaiting trial or serving sentences, which contributed to a sense of hopelessness and isolation, ultimately leading to tragic outcomes.

Greene’s statement further demands the drafting of criminal referrals, advocating for prosecutions to be conducted under a DOJ led by the Trump administration. She argues that this is crucial for ensuring justice and addressing the alleged wrongdoings in the handling of the Jan 6th aftermath.

I’m calling on @SpeakerJohnson to create a January 6th Select Committee. Releasing the tapes is not enough! There needs to be investigations and ACCOUNTABILITY for ALL of the lies, deceit, and lives ruined. Every member of the Jan 6th committee, Nancy Pelosi, FBI, DOJ, DC… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 19, 2023

On Saturday, Julie Kelly, an investigative journalist, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room, shared the same sentiment, and called for a new Congressional investigation committee into the events of that day.

Steve Bannon agreed and insists investigators will find “brazen criminality” committed by the committee members in their sham investigation and fraudulent report.

Kelly specifically targeted the testimony of four police officers – Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, Dan Hodges, and Harry Dunn – who had previously testified before Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 Committee. Kelly accused these officers of lying under oath in their testimony and in court, claiming that the new footage contradicts their accounts. She argued that their false statements led to longer prison sentences for some defendants due to allegations of racism and violence.

“I want all of those four celebrity January 6 cops, Mike Fanone, Dan Hodges, Aquilino Ganell, and Harry Dunn. They not only lied under oath to Congress in that hearing, they have lied under oath in court testimony and victim impact statements that have prompted longer prison sentences because they’ve all lied about what they endured on January 6, what they saw, allegations of racism. Michael Fanone was almost killed. We also have footage that totally contradicts that. Those four need to be put back on the stand under oath and explain their lies,” Kelly said during the interview.

It can be recalled RINO sellout Liz Cheney was appointed to leadership within the sham Jan. 6th select committee. The unhinged congresswoman will now serve as the vice chair of Pelosi’s partisan clown show.

The committee chairman – Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson – picked Cheney for the position because she has been so committed to “doing whatever it takes” to railroad Trump supporters and dissenters throughout the bogus investigation.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced that she was appointing RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger to her sham January 6 commission.

This is after she refused Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy‘s list. Pelosi would not approve Representative Jim Jordan or Representative Jim Banks to the committee. This is because the two representatives would have revealed that it was Nancy Pelosi who actually turned down the request for extra security at the Capitol on that day. This was Pelosi‘s responsibility, and she failed.

The sham January 6 Committee late Thursday night released its final report and accused Trump of a “multi-part conspiracy to overturn” the 2020 election.

The biased panel recommended banning Trump from office, of course.

The 11 recommendations are:

Pass the Electoral Reform Act. Pursue criminal and civil accountability for those accused of misconduct in the Jan. 6 report, including lawyers. Push federal agencies to fight violent activity and review their intelligence sharing. Ask Congress to create a formal mechanism to bar individuals from future office, using the 14th Amendment. Ask for congressional joint sessions to be treated as National Special Security Events on par with inauguration and State of the Union. Push for more severe punishments for attempting to impede transfer of power. Pass legislation to let the House more formally enforce subpoenas in federal court. Push for stronger punishments for threats against election workers. Push for more oversight of Capitol Police, including joint hearings. Congressional committees “should continue to evaluate policies of media companies that have had the effect of radicalizing their customers, including by provoking people to attack their own country.” Congressional committees should probe risks to future elections from presidents attempting to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The January 6 Committee shared evidence with Special Counsel Jack Smith in an effort to take down Trump. Smith then indicted Trump.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sent a letter to House January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on November 2022 demanding preservation of committee records for the incoming Republican-controlled Congress next January 2023. McCarthy also said Republicans would hold hearings on why the Capitol was “not secure” on January 6, 2021.

“The American people chose Republicans to lead the 118th Congress. On January 3, 2023, your work as Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will come to an end. For those reasons, I remind you and your staff on the Committee to preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation in accordance with House Rule VII. As the Chairman, regardless of who may be directing the work of the Committee, you are responsible for the work done by its members and staff,” the letter read.

On January 2023, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, and Democrats locked up important videos and documents the January 6 Committee collected from the American public for 30 to 50 years after they shut down their sham investigation.

They have to hide their lies from the American public in order to save face.

The FBI, DOJ, Capitol Police, and other federal agencies had DOZENS of operatives working the crowd on January 6th.

Yahoo reported:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) already named the House Committee on House Administration the custodian of the records. Under current House rules, the committee is obligated to hand over the official records to the House clerk, who transmits them to the National Archives. The rules also prevent the National Archives from releasing committee records for at least 30 years. Sensitive records, such as those from a major investigation, can be held up to 50 years before being made public. Although the House committee investigating the insurrection has released a trove of transcripts and underlying information backing up its report, the vast majority of raw information the panel collected is slated to be sent to the National Archives, where it could be locked away for up to 50 years. But the proposed rules package the new Congress will vote on Tuesday orders that any record created by the panel must instead be sent to the House Committee on House Administration by Jan. 17 and orders the National Archives to return any material it has already received.

In August 2023, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the sham committee overseeing the investigation of the January 6th Capitol riot has destroyed their documents and records illegally.

“So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents. This is unthinkable, and the Fake Political Indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn. The system is Rigged & Corrupt, very much like the Presidential Election of 2020. We are a Nation in Decline!” Trump wrote.

During an interview with Eric Bolling, former President Donald Trump blasted the sham January 6 “Unselect” Committee for a cover-up.

“Now that we have the subpoena power, because we now have subpoena power, all of a sudden, the J6 Committee, the “Unselect” I call them, everything was deleted and destroyed. The documents – everything was deleted and destroyed. That’s a criminal act,” Trump said during the interview last August.

“All of that stuff, all of that nonsense you watch for a year and a half, go on with all Democrats and two so-called Republicans, but they were worse than any of the Democrats – Kinzinger and Cheney – it’s all been deleted and gotten rid of. They deleted it because they didn’t want anybody to see it, because the real answers were there, but they didn’t want to report it,” Trump added.