More Billionaire Donors are Deserting the Ivy League Over Pro-Hamas Demonstrations on Campus

One of the most shocking and disgusting developments following the Hamas attacks on Israel, was the outpouring of support for Hamas on elite American college campuses.

The donor class reacted quickly and billionaires who used to write big donation checks started pulling their support.

Now more of them are following.

FOX Business reports:

Antisemitism has billionaires bailing on Ivy League donations Billionaire Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, who has donated $500 million to Harvard including $300 million in the current academic year, urged Harvard administrators to take a stance condemning Hamas’ terrorism after a letter from the school’s Palestine Solidarity Committee penned a letter placing the sole blame for the attack on Israel. Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan led a group of alumni and donors in calling for the resignation of UPenn President Liz Magill as well as the leader of the school’s board of trustees in response to the university’s handling of the festival and initial response to Hamas’ terror attack. Rowan called for UPenn donors to “close their pocketbooks” and withhold donations to the university until it changes course – a call heeded by prominent donors including former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and Ronald Lauder, the heir of the Estée Lauder empire. UPenn alum Clifford Asness, co-founder of AQR Capital Management, also halted donations after recently completing a five-year giving campaign and criticized UPenn President Liz Magill’s initial statement as “making vague equivalences between the intentional murder of children (and others) by terrorists and the accidental injury to children that sadly occurs when murdering terrorists hide behind children to escape justice.”

These schools should be getting nervous when members of the Senate start saying things like this.

A 6% tax on the endowments of America’s “top” 10 universities—many of which are failing to condemn antisemitism—would raise $15.4 billion. More than enough to pay for our aid to Israel. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 2, 2023

These schools have been allowed to indoctrinate America’s youth into radical leftism for years with no consequences. It is time for that to end.