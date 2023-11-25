Mitt Romney Says He Will Vote For Democrats Over Trump (VIDEO)

RINO of all RINOs Senator Mitt Romney, AKA, “Pierre Delecto,” told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell that he would support anybody running in the Republican primary except for Trump.

Romney also said he would support a number of Democrats.

“Who do you like in the Republican field?” Norah O’Donnell asked Romney.

“Uh, anybody. I’d be happy to support virtually any of the Republicans…I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too…it would be an upgrade, in my opinion from Donald Trump,” Romney said.

Romney said he “likes president Biden” and said he finds him “very charming, engaging person.”

WATCH:

Mitt Romney stating that he would support "anybody" running in the Republican primary except for Donald Trump or @VivekGRamaswamy, and would turn to support "a number of Democrats" if either were to get the Republican nomination

In September Romney, 76, announced he will not seek reelection.

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in,” Romney said.

Mitt Romney has repeatedly attacked President Trump over the past few years.

Romney recently attacked Trump in an op-ed for The Atlantic and said he would not support his 2024 White House bid.

“I hope for a president who can rise above the din to unite us behind the truth. Several contenders with experience and smarts stand in the wings; we intently watch to see if they also possess the requisite character and ability to bring the nation together in confronting our common reality. While we wait, leadership must come from fathers and mothers, teachers and nurses, priests and rabbis, businessmen and businesswomen, journalists and pundits. That will require us all to rise above ourselves—above our grievances and resentments—and grasp the mantle of leadership our country so badly needs,” Romney wrote.