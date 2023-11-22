Missouri Judge to Decide if Voters Can Be Required to Show Voter ID to Vote in 2024

Following the highly contentious 2020 election Rasmussen polling found that:

** 90% of American voters are concerned with election cheating.

** 74% of voters support Voter ID.

** 69% of blacks support voter ID laws.

Voter ID laws are a given in most countries around the world.

Presenting an ID is expected when you vote.

Because without voter ID people cheat.

At one time voter ID was just common sense. But today Democrats continue to work to remove this democratic requirement.

Missouri has strict voter ID laws. Voters must show a valid government-issued ID to vote. But Democrats are working to make this rule unconstitutional. It’s much harder to cheat in a state with strict voter ID laws.

Now a Missouri Judge is going to decide if voters should be require to present a valid ID to vote.

KMOV reported: