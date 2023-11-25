Miss Universe Judge Receives Death Threats After Sparring with Palestinian Activst: ‘You Will be Killed in the Next Days’

Emily Austin, a Jewish journalist and judge in the Miss Universe Pagent, recently appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to discuss the Hamas-Israel war.

Now, Austin is being harassed online and receiving death threats.

During the segment, Austin confronted Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani. Kiswani is the leader of Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL), a radical New York-based group that recently created an anti-semitic ‘target’ map of ‘enemies’ in New York City that urged followers to ‘act in their own interest.’

The violent anti-Israel group behind the pro-Hamas protests in NYC @WOLPalestine and its leader @NerdeenKiswani are behind a new MAPPING PROJECT targeting Jewish institutions in New York. WATCH and READ MORE https://t.co/yBFRC0xReg pic.twitter.com/xBV3F90fuS — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 19, 2023

Austin asked Kiswani if she condemned 9/11, which triggered Kiswani who called the line of questioning “ridiculous.”

Things got heated between Emily Austin and Nerdeen Kiswani. Emily Austin: “I couldn’t help but to think, do you condemn 9/11?” Nerdeen Kiswani: “This is such a ridiculous question, this is an interrogation.”@piersmorgan | @emilyraustin | @NerdeenKiswani | @LouiseMensch pic.twitter.com/qHqbAwgTBz — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 26, 2023

In the weeks following the debate, Austin alleges Kiswani has instigated an online harassment campaign against her by posting her picture with a red triangle over her head.

Austin told Fox News Digital, “I really tried to keep it fact-based, unemotional, like this is what this is. She was yelling. She was talking over me, threatening me on Instagram with, like, a red arrow over my head, telling people how funny it was to put a bounty on my head. That’s not so funny.”

The harassment and death threats followed.

“I will find you and sell you. A Jew like you in Gaza will be expensive $$$,” one user wrote. “I’ll kill you f—ing wh–e. I will hunt you down like we did to Israeli people,” another said. Several users called her names such as “stupid Jewish b—h” and “f—ing lying piece of s—t.” One account said she “deserved” a bullet between her eyes, while another hoped Austin would be raped and killed. Other messages contained even more direct threats against her life. “You will be killed in the next days,” one account wrote in a DM.

Austin shares that her mother was also bombarded with harassing messages and that she has now contacted the FBI.

Watch: