Minnesota Attorney General’s Office Says Derek Chauvin Expected to Survive After Prison Stabbing

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced on Saturday that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to survive.

Chauvin sustained “serious injuries” after being stabbed in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. and “responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual.”

Chauvin was the officer filmed kneeling on George Floyd during his fatal interaction with police. His death caused nationwide riots throughout the summer of 2020.

The press secretary for the Office of Minnesota Attorney General told NBC News, “I can confirm that, as of last night, Chauvin was expected to survive.”

No additional details about his condition were provided.

Attorney Gregory Erickson, who represented Chauvin in a civil case, said that his family has not been updated on Chauvin’s condition, according to a report from The Hill.

“As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous,” Erickson said. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.”

“Although Derek’s family assumes he is stable because of a third-party report (not direct contact), they are understandably doubtful because of the lack of transparency that has permeated this ordeal,” he added.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a supporter of Antifa, said that he was “saddened” to hear about the attack on Chauvin.

“I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence,” he said, according to the NBC report. “He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence.”

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, declined to comment about the attack.

The Tucson prison is notorious for poor security and staffing issues.

Chauvin is currently serving simultaneous 21-year sentences for violating Floyd’s civil rights and second-degree murder.

The Supreme Court denied hearing his appeal last week.