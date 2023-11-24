Mike Johnson Reveals His Favorite Passage in the Bible, Torches Media Attacks on Christianity

House Speaker Mike Johnson says his favorite Bible passage is a psalm.

During an interview last month with The Daily Signal, Johnson, who was elected Speaker on Oct. 25, discussed how his Christian faith shapes his politics.

He also spoke about the importance of treating opponents with dignity and respect while holding to the truth.

“I love Psalm 37,” said Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana. “I would call that my life’s passage. The whole psalm. It’s great, and it’s so applicable to these times.

“In fact, I was in the congressional chapel this morning, and there’s a big, thick Bible that’s sort of up on the altar there, in front of the stained glass, and I opened it to Psalm 37 to be open and rested there, because I’ve just found great solace in that.”

The 40-verse psalm stresses the importance of trusting in the Lord and not fretting over evildoers, whose prosperity is short-lived.

“Fret not yourself because of evildoers; be not envious of wrongdoers! For they will soon fade like the grass and wither like the green herb,” the first two verses of Psalm 37 read.

“Better is the little that the righteous has than the abundance of many wicked. For the arms of the wicked shall be broken, but the Lord upholds the righteous,” the 16th and 17th verses read.

During another interview last month, The Daily Signal asked Johnson if he felt there was a double standard in the media’s portrayal of faith, such as descriptions of President Joe Biden’s “devout” Catholicism but Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s “extreme” Catholicism.

“There’s an incredible double standard in the mainstream media,” Johnson said, before adding that Barrett is a close friend.

Johnson also made his stance clear on Israel.

“There is clearly, obviously, a biblical admonition, all Jews and Christians believe. It says clearly in the Bible, ‘I will bless the nation that blesses Israel and curse the nation that curses Israel,’” he said. “And so this is pretty black-and-white in terms of our faith.”

Even if not looking at it through a religious lens, Johnson said Israel’s stability is crucial to freedom-loving Americans.

“They’re the only democracy in that region of the world. They are greatly outnumbered, and their neighbors want to wipe them off the face of the earth,” Johnson said.

“So every American, regardless of their faith, has a direct interest in a stable and vibrant Israel, because of the values that Israel represents in that part of the world.

“It’s a stabilizing force there and has been since it became a nation again. And we have a direct interest in ensuring that that stability keeps its place.”

Johnson is a member of Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana, according to The Christian Post.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.