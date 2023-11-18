MEATHEAD! Rob Reiner Mocked Mercilessly on Twitter Over His Latest Take on ‘Democracy’

by

When it comes to Trump Derangement Syndrome, actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner is really in a class all his own.

Reiner fancies himself an expert on ‘democracy’ and often tweets about the subject. In his latest democracy lesson for the public, Reiner claimed that democracy means only voting for Joe Biden.

He actually thought of this, typed it and tweeted it out, apparently never once pausing to think about what he was saying.

Take a look below:

Other Twitter users mocked him into next week:

Archie was right. He really is a meathead.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

