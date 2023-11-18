MEATHEAD! Rob Reiner Mocked Mercilessly on Twitter Over His Latest Take on ‘Democracy’

When it comes to Trump Derangement Syndrome, actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner is really in a class all his own.

Reiner fancies himself an expert on ‘democracy’ and often tweets about the subject. In his latest democracy lesson for the public, Reiner claimed that democracy means only voting for Joe Biden.

He actually thought of this, typed it and tweeted it out, apparently never once pausing to think about what he was saying.

Take a look below:

If you vote for anyone but Joe Biden, you are voting to destroy American Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 17, 2023

Other Twitter users mocked him into next week:

Remember when your party continued to fund the Ukraine war, and now their leader is not holding elections. Yeah, you really love democracy… — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) November 17, 2023

Biden has already destroyed America, only elites like you 'Meathead' are enjoying it!! pic.twitter.com/HBOtu2H3Pz — Pismo (@Pismo_B) November 17, 2023

Spoken like a true fascist. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) November 17, 2023

“If you vote for anyone other than Comrade Stalin, you are against the people’s democracy of the Soviet Union.” Rob Reiner is the perfect apparatchik for a #PoliceState https://t.co/nXzW41loNZ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 17, 2023

"Democracy" is when there should only be one candidate? Alrighty then. https://t.co/yggBgfeQm7 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 17, 2023

"Protect democracy by only having one candidate" https://t.co/r4TwPyAHPN — Dan (@danieltobin) November 17, 2023

“You don’t believe in Democracy unless you vote the way I TELL YOU TO!” Does Meathead even hear himself? https://t.co/K95BFgifUL pic.twitter.com/B7LmWKPCwA — Colonel, USAF, Retired (@TopFighterPilot) November 17, 2023

Imagine thinking that American “democracy” is being upheld by the senile moron who has overseen the invasion of the USA by 10 million random foreigners. https://t.co/p34AhrcfPV — Imperator Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) November 18, 2023

Someone should tell this meathead that we don’t have a democracy in America, we have a Constitutional Republic! https://t.co/BfCFjfa3cd — Ben Jack’d 2.0 (@JoshT1776) November 17, 2023

Screenshotted for when Biden drops out and Newsom runs in his place. https://t.co/VrHyl4X9UJ — Captain Sou (@SouSanDiego) November 18, 2023

Archie was right. He really is a meathead.