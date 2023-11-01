NEW: Massive Caravan Of Illegals Marching to U.S. On Joe Biden’s Open Border Invitation (VIDEO)

The border crisis has reached levels of insanity that most Americans a few years back would not have even imagined. The border has been an issue for a long time, but under the Biden Regime it has become intentional. Their actions show that they hate our country.

There is currently a massive caravan of about 5,000 illegals marching to the U.S.

Many of the illegals are from Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Venezuela. Some may have split off the main group due to the difficulty of obtaining visas. The caravan may have grown to 7,000 illegals as of Wednesday.

The organizer of the caravan had some interesting things to say about Biden and what his policies are doing to make it easy for them to bring in illegals to the U.S.

Irineo Mujica, one of the organizers said that countries in Latin America are conspiring against the U.S. He not only blamed Biden but also faulted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Fox News reported:

One of the organizers of a migrant caravan of thousands of people traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. southern border claims that Latin American countries are “conspiring against the United States” to fuel the immigration crisis, adding that he believes the “Biden administration has dropped the ball.” “This is not normal. This is being used by the countries to make sure they get what they want from the United States,” caravan organizer Irineo Mujica told Real America’s Voice on camera. “And Joe Biden has lost. I’m completely stunned. Where is the American intelligence? Don’t they know that all the countries are conspiring against the United States to make sure they have this crisis being made so that they can charge for that crisis?” Mujica, who describes himself as a U.S. citizen and a “human rights defender for almost 70 years,” added that he has “never seen worse” and placed blame on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “Joe Biden has a lot to learn,” Mujica told Real America’s Voice. “I think the policies of Joe Biden are worse than the ones that Trump because Trump at least knew what to say to make sure he doesn’t fuel immigration. He didn’t lose the ball. The United States has lost the respect of all the countries. Obrador has more power to pull them in and make sure he gets what he wants from the United States.”

Watch:

FOX: "A caravan of 5,000 people is making its way to the United States from southern Mexico" — and the caravan's leader says it's because of Biden's open border. "The Biden administration has dropped the ball … he's not doing anything!" pic.twitter.com/2Goj9LQ7lZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2023

According to the Daily Mail, the caravan has grown to a total of about 7,000 illegals.

The Darien Gap route is viable for Chinese immigrants because they can fly into Ecuador without a visa. From Quito, they join Latin Americans to travel through the once-impenetrable Darién and across several Central American countries before reaching the U.S. border. The journey is well-known enough it has its own name in Chinese: walk the line, or ‘zouxian.’

They get a lot of their information from social media sites that actually coach them on several obstacles. How to navigate through the jungle, videos on the routes, and even bribing officals to let them continue their journey. These are sophisticated operations that are planned ahead of time to make the journey easier.

The Darien Gap is a popular route that illegals take that get them from South America into Central and North America to make their way into the U.S.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the number of illegals that came into the U.S in fiscal year 2023.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Just reading these statistics is overwhelming enough. This is the reality that we as Americans are living in. The U.S. is under invasion on a daily basis while the mainstream media just ignores the crisis.