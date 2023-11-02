JUST IN: Mass Casualty Event: Major Gas Explosion Collapses Apartment Building in New York – Multiple People Injured (VIDEO)

A major gas explosion collapsed an apartment building in Wappingers Falls, New York on Thursday.

Several people were injured in the explosion. According to initial media reports, a contractor struck a gas line which led to the explosion.

New York’s Democrat Governor released a statement on the explosion.

“I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts,” Hochul said.

“New Yorkers: please follow directions from law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe,” she said.

WABC reported:

An investigation is underway after gas line was struck, causing a fire and explosion on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Central Hudson said a contractor struck a 3/4-inch gas service line and the dig caused a fire and explosion at 4 Brick Row. The company cut electric and natural gas service to the immediate area at 1:30 p.m. There are reports of multiple people being treated on the scene or already being transported to area hospital, including by helicopter.

Medical helicopters transported victims to a local hospital.

More from CBS New York:

