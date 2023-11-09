MAJOR MEDIA SHAKE-UP: Far-Left CNN Fires Contract Reporter ‘Embedded’ with Hamas Terrorists During Oct. 7 Attack — Reuters and AP Refute Prior Knowledge Allegations

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Honest Reporting, a watchdog organization steadfast in its mission to “expose anti-Israel media bias” within global journalism, has unearthed unsettling evidence against several photojournalists.

These photographers, previously known for their contributions to far-left news agencies such as The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters, have also been linked to freelance work for CNN and the New York Times.

These leftist media featured photos from reporters who were effectively embedded with Hamas terrorists amidst their killing spree.

One such journalist, Hassan Eslaiah, captured images and video footage while collaborating with Hamas during the massacre.

It was also reported that Eslaiah was seen in a previously unseen photo with a Hamas leader, Yahya.

In the hours following our expose, new material is still coming to light concerning Gazan freelance journalist Hassan Eslaiah whom both AP & CNN used on Oct. 7. Here he is pictured with Hamas leader and mastermind of the Oct. 7 massacre, Yahya Sinwar. https://t.co/S9pXeIGaFq pic.twitter.com/RmEZU5RsM8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 8, 2023

His images were featured by several far-left media outlets, including the AP, CNN, the New York Times, Reuters, and the Wall Street Journal.

The most chilling revelation is that Eslaiah was with the Hamas operatives during their onslaught at Kfar Azza’s kibbutz.

And here is footage of Eslaiah after he crossed into Israel and took photos of a burning Israeli tank. He then captured infiltrators entering Kibbutz Kfar Azza. Note that he is not identifiable as a member of the press. But AP & CNN deemed it acceptable to use his services. pic.twitter.com/fA0VI2df2i — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 8, 2023

In response to the investigation by Honest Reporting, far-left CNN took measures to distance itself from Eslaiah, stating to Israeli outlet Ynet that while they found no immediate fault with his work, they would suspend their ties with him pending further investigation.

“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” CNN wrote in a statement, according to Ynet.

“While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him,” the network added.

UPDATE: @ynetnews is reporting that @CNN has suspended ties with Eslaiah despite not finding “any reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us.” Not employing journalists who appear to be complicit in a massacre is the absolute lowest bar. Regardless… https://t.co/qTFN8bsj5N pic.twitter.com/SEdv8CVc8P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 9, 2023

Hones Reporting responded to CNN’s statement stating, “Not employing journalists who appear to be complicit in a massacre is the absolute lowest bar. Regardless of “accuracy.””

Both Reuters and the AP issued vehement denials of any prior knowledge of the Hamas attack or intentional embedding of journalists with the terror group, according to YNet News.

“The Associated Press had no knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks before they happened. he first pictures AP received from any freelancer show they were taken more than an hour after the attacks began. No AP staff were at the border at the time of the attacks, nor did any AP staffer cross the border at any time. We are no longer working with Hassan Eslaiah, who had been an occasional freelancer for AP and other international news organizations in Gaza. AP uses images taken by freelancers around the world. When we accept freelance photos, we take great steps to verify the authenticity of the images and that they show what is purported. The role of the AP is to gather information on breaking news events around the world, wherever they happen, even when those events are horrific and cause mass casualties,” AP said in a statement.

Reuters also said in a statment, “We are aware of a report by HonestReporting and accusations made against two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters coverage of the Oct. 7 attack,” Reuters said in a statement. “Reuters categorically denies that it had prior knowledge of the attack or that we embedded journalists with Hamas on Oct 7. Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct. 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship. The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border. Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article.”

According to Honest Reporting, their website became the focus of a cyberattack following the expose.

“We are aware that our website is currently offline and we are working to get it back as quickly as possible so everyone can view our story.”

“It appears that our story is compelling enough that somebody is attacking our website to prevent anyone from reading it.”