Major Democrat Donor, Biden-Appointed Commissioner with Links to Hunter Biden’s Art Sale is Related to the 4-Year-Old First American Hostage Released by Hamas

There was good news this week when news broke that 4-year-old Jewish hostage Abigail Mor Idan was released by the Hamas terrorists.

Ben Weingarten of RealClearInvestigations (RCI) has reported a controversial connection in the recent hostage release by Hamas. The American child freed during the ceasefire with Israel is reportedly the great-niece of Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a major Democratic party donor with close ties to the Biden regime.

Abigail Mor Idan, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was the only American among 80 hostages, primarily women and children, exchanged for Palestinian Arab prisoners. In return, Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners.

This fragile truce followed a harrowing incident on October 7, where Abigail’s parents were tragically killed by jihadists in southern Israel.

Following the news of her release, Biden went off-script and made a creepy comment about 4-year-old Abigail Edan during his remarks to reporters.

“Thank God she’s home. The little – I just can’t imagine the enjoyment…I just wish I were there to hold her,” Biden said.

“Nothing is guaranteed and nothing is being taken for granted. But the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again. The proof is little Abigail,” Biden added.

RealClearInvestigations correspondent Ben Weingarten exposes a connection that casts a shadow over the joyous liberation: the child is the great-niece of Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Democratic party heavy-hitter and benefactor to Hunter Biden’s controversial art sales who has parlayed her contributions into a high-ranking cultural position from Biden himself.

A senior administration official told RealClearInvestigations that the Biden administration, collaborating with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, ensured Abigail’s inclusion in the early list of hostages to be released. President Biden himself reportedly discussed Abigail’s case with numerous counterparts, including the Amir of Qatar.

“The President raised Abigail in nearly all of his phone calls with counterparts as well as with the Amir of Qatar on Saturday,” a senior administration official disclosed to RealClearInvestigations, hinting at special treatment, adding that “U.S. officials have also remained in close touch with Abigail’s family members including those the President spoke with on Sunday,” the day Abigail was returned from Gaza to Israel.

Following the incident, and Abigail’s subsequent return to Israel on November 26, Hirsh Naftali publicly thanked Joe Biden, yet declined to address the murmurs of her alleged quid pro quo dealings with the Biden regime.

“Today’s release proves that it’s possible. We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing,” said Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, Abigail’s great aunt and cousin.

The Gateway Pundit reported in July that a major Democrat donor and Biden-appointed commissioner was revealed as a buyer of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

Hunter’s artwork (photo below) ranges from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000+ for large-scale paintings.

According to Business Insider, Hunter Biden learned the identity of at least two of his buyers – and one of the buyers got a favor from the Biden White House!

One buyer, identified as a Los Angeles real estate investor and major Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, and was appointed to a prestigious commission by Joe Biden.

Business Insider disclosed that Hirsh Naftali bought at least one artwork created by Hunter Biden, with each piece valued up to $500,000. The sales from these artworks amounted to almost $1.4 million.

According to Insider, in July 2022, 8 months after Hunter Biden’s art debuted in a SoHo gallery, Joe Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Additionally, records indicate that Naftali has visited the White House at least 13 times since December 2021, which was the month after the opening of the art show.

It was unclear if the appointment occurred before or after Naftali purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

Republican legislators have been scrutinizing Hirsh Naftali’s appointment process since July, concerned about the bias that overshadows the Biden regime’s selection procedures. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer directed skepticism at the legitimacy of her post on the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, questioning the ethical boundaries that appear blurred by Hunter Biden’s past conduct.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman criticized the inquiry, labeling it as “soulless.”

Meanwhile, National Security Council Chief Spokesperson John Kirby revealed that the U.S. government has limited information on the condition and whereabouts of American hostages currently held in Gaza by Hamas militants.

Despite the successful release of Abigail Idan, there are concerns for the remaining hostages whose situation remains unclear.

“We don’t have a whole lot of information about them, where they are, what condition they might be in, or what exactly the schedule would be for their release,” said Kirby.