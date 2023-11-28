Maine Governor Stalls Mass Murder Case – Will Connection Between Killer and Big Pharma Ever Be Addressed?

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission. Information in this article was provided by AbleChild.

Maine Lawyers Up, Victims Lawyer Up, Mass Murders Continue to Thrive in America

Maine is the latest State to experience a mass shooting. The Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, set up a commission that will engulf our country in a stalemate to obtain needed mental health records that may reveal the psychiatric drugs and devices the shooter, Robert Card, was prescribed prior to the mass murder.

Robert Card, who was treated by the United State Military through Keller Army Community Hospital and a private psychiatric treatment center, Four Winds in Katonah, New York, killed 18 people and left another 13 injured in Lewiston, Maine. He had a history of psychiatric “treatments.”

The current situation has now twisted the three branches of government into figuring out what happened in Lewiston, Maine. The executive, the legislative, and the judiciary branches have all followed the commands of an executive order issued by Governor Mills to establish a commission to determine the facts in the case. This causes a severe problem relating to due process.

This process deflects from any real legislative efforts to require the mental health/behavioral health industry from being held responsible for its dangerous mind-altering “treatments” associated with its subjective psychiatric diagnosis practices.

The psychiatric industry is often referred to as the behavioral health and mental health industry. These diagnoses are laid out in a billing bible called the DSM (Diagnosis and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association). The DSM currently is in its 5th reincarnation. This is due to the subjective nature of the reported disorders and unfolding public questions relating to the ever changing “symptoms” that make up just one of the reported “disorders.”

The government funds these disorders through drug research and the DSM sets a billing code for each of the disorders to bill the government through various programs within public education, the military, even the prison system, basically every state and federal institution. Taxpayers foot the bill and this has been fast-tracked without public hearings in the aftermath of each mass killing.

The police have been left without power to pursue the evidence, wherever it might lead, to protect the public. Instead, it appears the Governor’s commission has received the power of all three branches of government. This leaves one to question, what are the police and FBI doing? Where is their report? When will that report be released?

The Maine public health department has taken a stand on behalf of the behavioral health industry; we saw this in the press conference where Commissioner Sauschuck declared he was more afraid of anyone misunderstanding “mental illness” than calling out the psychiatric industry to disclose the mental health treatment records and psychiatric cocktail of mind-altering drugs that Robert Card may have been prescribed.

The victims have lawyered up and sent a (retain your records letter) to multiple agencies within the State of Maine. While this might give one hope that this action might get some due process for the American people and bring to the forefront how psychiatric drugs play a part in these mass killings, the chances are slim at best. We have seen a law firm use an active FBI agent (FBI has a code of ethics that agents may not benefit from crime scenes and must obtain a waiver for any such actions to benefit financially) to sue a media personality for billions of dollars in the Sandy Hook shooting. The FBI has failed to produce any meaningful connections to mass killings and psychiatric drugs. The FBI did little to speak out after Sandy Hook on the massive corruption that existed in the Newtown Police Department prior to the killings, where several officers were selling long guns and drugs imported from China (operation juice box). In addition, Homeland Security could have provided insight into the arrest of the treating psychiatrist of Adam Lanza, Paul Fox. Instead there was radio silence and the gun manufacturer, Remington was sued out of business. Losing a gun manufacturer is not good for the National security of the United States.

It’s simple. The public must be made aware of the alleged shooters’ mental health records and psychiatric drug use. Creating another commission sounds good, but rarely is the public given any real detail. Without it, the shootings will continue, and the psychiatric and mental health industry will reap a financial windfall and the deadly cycle continues.

Justice delayed (and covered up) is justice denied.