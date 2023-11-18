Maine Governor Mills Is Protecting Big Pharma’s Billion Dollar Psychiatric Drug Industry in Investigation Into Mass Murderer Robert Card

This article originally appeared on AbleChild and JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, has selected several very interesting “experts” to find out what caused Robert Card to shoot and kill several members of the community in Lewiston Maine.

We know Robert Card was a mental health patient of the US military, through Keller Hospital, and also the private psychiatric hospital Four Winds in Katonah, New York. AbleChild has already covered Psychiatrist Dr. Ng.

Now, let’s look at Dr. Debra Baeder.

Dr. Debra Baeder, Ph.D – Certified in forensic psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology, Baedar served as Chief Forensic Psychologist for the State Forensic Service in Maine and then as the Director of Clinical Services for the Maine Office of Behavioral Health for 23 years.

Dr. Bader appears to be an “expert” in Assessment Risk for Violence in Juveniles. She even offers a course where, apparently, one can learn about “Risk Assessments.”

Again, there is zero science behind these questionnaires, checklists, and assessments. The federal government has invested billions of US taxpayers’ money into psychiatry and its bags of subjective criteria.

We know from the history of Card he was identified as a risk and we have been told that assessments were done; however, the public has not been provided with the paperwork to really understand who, when, and where these evaluations took place.

Remember, Henderson Behavioral Health in Florida treated Nikolas Cruz on and off for years and provided the youth cocktails of psychiatric drugs – these cocktails of psychiatric drugs have never been tested or approved by the FDA.

[Cruz killed 17 students and faculty members in Florida on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and injured another 17 students in the deadliest high school shooting in US history.]

The State of Florida vendor, Henderson Behavioral Health, did do a “risk assessment” on Cruz. In fact, Henderson said he wasn’t a harm to himself or others.

The Florida appeals court ruled against the Parkland parents on May 27, 2020 (reference Miami Herald, article 243027576). “At one point, counselors from Henderson Behavioral Health advised police that Cruz was not a risk to harm himself or anyone else.”

NBC South Florida reported the Florida Court Mental Health Provider Not Liable in Parkland School on May 27, 2020. An appeals court has ruled “A mental health provider cannot be held liable.”

The Hill reported, Florida Court Finds Mental Health Facility Not Liable in Parkland Massacre” by Alexandra Kelley “Changing America” On Wednesday, the 4th district court of appeal concurred with the lower courts previous ruling and determined that Henderson could not be held liable for the shooting and was not negligent in failing to prevent Cruz’s mainstreaming or reporting his dangerous propensities.”

The Judge reportedly wrote that “although there may be a special relationship between Henderson and Cruz and separately between the high school and its students there is not special relationship between a student patient’s mental health provider and other students, who attend school with the patients.”