Louisville Bank Shooter Connor Sturgeon Manifesto Released After 7 Months: Deranged Leftist Shooter Wrote in His Notebook That He Targeted “Upper Class White People”

As previously reported, Connor Sturgeon, the Louisville bank shooter who went on a killing spree in April of this year, left a 13-page manifesto before he went on a rampage.

It was previously reported that Sturgeon was under the care of health professionals and was being treated for depression at the time he fatally shot five people and injured several others.

On April 10, Sturgeon, 25 walked into Old National Bank and fatally shot five people. Several others were injured in the shooting.

A responding police officer shot and killed Sturgeon.

Sturgeon reportedly had three reasons for the attack.

1.) To prove how easy it is to buy a gun

2.) To highlight America’s mental health crisis(?)

3.) To kill himself – and take others with him

However, new information about Sturgeon’s motives for the shooting has come to light.

Connor Sturgeon’s manifesto and contents from his notebooks were released by LMPD more than 7 months after the mass shooting.

According to new documents released, Connor Sturgeon said he targeted “upper-class white people.”

“I have decided to make an impact. These people did not deserve to die, but because I was depressed and able to buy (guns?), they are gone. Perhaps this is the impact for change — upper class white people dying. I certainly would not have been able to do this were it more difficult to get a gun — just called in, 45 mins, get AR-15,” Sturgeon wrote, according to a report obtained by WLKY.

Why did law enforcement wait 7 months to disclose this information to the public?

