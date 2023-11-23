Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Triggers the Biden Regime and DNC After Taking a Creative Shot at Kamala Harris’ “Intelligence” (VIDEO)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is a national treasure, complete with an incisive wit and a dry sense of humor. He has displayed these talents throughout his time in the Senate, whether by stumping unqualified Biden nominees or in interviews with reporters.

Kennedy’s wit was displayed again during an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. During his appearance, he managed to trigger both the Biden regime and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after taking a creative shot at clumsy Kamala Harris’s level of “intelligence.”

He also mocked Biden’s age and lack of energy in the process.

I’m not saying that this is accurate, but I can read a poll, and the American people have concluded that President Biden is old, and he needs soup and an early bedtime.

They have concluded that Vice President Harris is not capable — that when her IQ gets to 75, she should sell. Again, I’m not saying that’s fair or accurate, but that’s the conclusion today that the American people have reached. They’re pretty disgusted.

WATCH (the comment on Harris begins at the 2:10 mark):

Kennedy’s remarks came after he slammed Biden for caving to the radical left and pointing out that the American people can see this as well.

He (Biden) has embraced the neo-socialist, woke wing, loon wing of the Democratic Party. I mean, just look around. The American people might be poorer under President Biden, but they’re not stupid. They see an open border. They experience inflation. They see the rampant crime. The American people look around and see the world on fire — the war in Ukraine, the war in the Middle East, the embers smoldering in China — and they have concluded that, fair or unfair.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates responded by complaining on X, calling Kennedy’s comment on Harris “shameful and undignified.”

Shameful and undignified comments like these from @SenJohnKennedy start a fire sale on one’s credibility. https://t.co/ndFHHkp3LG — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) November 21, 2023

DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison, best known for lighting over $100 million on fire during his failed 2020 Senate run against Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), also lashed out. He compared Kennedy to the famous Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn, and, baffling, claimed that Harris had done more work for Louisiana residents than Kennedy had done over his senate career.

Bless his heart… guess Senator Foghorn is a bit upset that our VP has done more for the working families of Louisiana than he has done over the entirety of his unproductive senate career. https://t.co/B79Zv0lsBv — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 21, 2023

The only thing surprising is neither pulled out the race card in their tacky responses to the senator. They likely will remember to do so next time.

The polls from Real Clear Politics show Harris with a woeful 36.5% favorability rating, even worse than Biden. It’s safe to say Kennedy is correct in his assessment of Harris.