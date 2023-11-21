Lookie-Lookie!… Xi Jinping Calls His Faithful Poodle Over to His Chair During APEC Summit Meetings (VIDEO)

Joe Biden – Faithful Poodle

Look how Joe Biden runs over to check on Xi Jinping during the APEC Summit in San Francisco. Was he expecting a treat?

This man continues to embarrass the country on a daily basis – while he continues to destroy America on a daily basis.

And the fact that they are running this lost and confused man again shows you they have zero concerns about losing the election next year! The fix is in.

Via Midnight Rider.



Joe Biden and his crime syndicate have received approximately $17 million in payments from China, Romania, and several other countries.

The Bidens made millions swindling America.