LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: View from Hatzerim Air Base in Israel Where Released Hostages Are Expected to Arrive – ANY MINUTE NOW

Israelis are awaiting the arrival of the first children hostages from Gaza to arrive in Israel this evening.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside of the air base this evening waiting for the children.

Here is the live feed from the Hatzerim Air Base in Israel where the children will arrive.

Many of these Jewish children watched their parents and siblings murdered by the Hamas barbarians in front of them before they were taken hostage.

** According to reports the hostage release was scheduled for 4 PM Israel time which is 9 AM ET.