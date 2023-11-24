LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: View from Hatzerim Air Base in Israel Where Released Hostages Are Expected to Arrive – ANY MINUTE NOW

by
40 children are being held hostage by terrorists in Gaza

Israelis are awaiting the arrival of the first children hostages from Gaza to arrive in Israel this evening.

Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside of the air base this evening waiting for the children.

Here is the live feed from the Hatzerim Air Base in Israel where the children will arrive.

Many of these Jewish children watched their parents and siblings murdered by the Hamas barbarians in front of them before they were taken hostage.

** According to reports the hostage release was scheduled for 4 PM Israel time which is 9 AM ET.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.