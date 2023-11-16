Liberal Washington Post Buries Story of 300K People Marching for Israel in DC in its Metro Section

You can tell just as much about the media and its bias not by what they cover, but what they do not cover.

Nearly 300,000 people marched in Washington, DC on Tuesday to show support for Israel.

You might think that such a big story would warrant front page coverage at the Washington Post, but you’d be wrong. They buried the story in their Metro section.

Anyone surprised?

290,000 people marched in support of Israel yesterday and the Washington Post buried it in their metro section. pic.twitter.com/MV88dLvuK8 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 15, 2023

Of course, the Women’s March in 2017 got front page coverage at the Post.

Compare to women's march against Trump in January 2017. pic.twitter.com/SiEe4ZerJW — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 15, 2023

In our nation’s capital yesterday, we saw one of the largest gatherings of Jewish people in modern history. How does that not qualify for the front page of the Washington Post? https://t.co/s66UWQsJ52 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) November 15, 2023

Even the left wing New York Times covered the Israel March on their front page.

New York Times had it on their front page. pic.twitter.com/HuSv31JOOu — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 15, 2023

As did USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

USA Today and WSJ too pic.twitter.com/W2HAu9UUNI — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) November 15, 2023

The Washington Post was once a serious publication. Unfortunately, like so many of our institutions, it has been taken over by far left social justice warriors.