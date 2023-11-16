Liberal Washington Post Buries Story of 300K People Marching for Israel in DC in its Metro Section

You can tell just as much about the media and its bias not by what they cover, but what they do not cover.

Nearly 300,000 people marched in Washington, DC on Tuesday to show support for Israel.

You might think that such a big story would warrant front page coverage at the Washington Post, but you’d be wrong. They buried the story in their Metro section.

Anyone surprised?

Of course, the Women’s March in 2017 got front page coverage at the Post.

Even the left wing New York Times covered the Israel March on their front page.

As did USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

The Washington Post was once a serious publication. Unfortunately, like so many of our institutions, it has been taken over by far left social justice warriors.

