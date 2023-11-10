Leo Hohmann: Update on German Attorney Reiner Fuellmich (Arrested Last Month in Mexico)



This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann's Substack and was republished with permission.



Guest post by Leo Hohmann

I know a lot of my readers have been praying for Reiner Fuellmich, the Nuremburg 2.0 investigator and attorney who has put in much work for the cause of freedom from medical tyranny. I originally reported on this in an article posted October 15, just over three weeks ago.

As you know, last month Reiner was seized in Mexico where he was staying with his wife and then taken to Germany where he is facing charges related to a relatively small amount of money that the German government says he somehow mismanaged. If you believe that the government of a sovereign nation would hunt down one of its citizens in a foreign country halfway across the world over an embezzlement of what is allegedly around $150,000 from a small nonprofit then you will believe anything. These charges are almost certainly contrived and related to his work fighting the genocidal injections.

So, we have a brief update that came in today on Reiner. It comes from Elsa Schieder of The Truth Summit via Bittel.tv., and includes a personal message from Reiner (assuming from his wife), which states:

He is doing well, is thankful for all of you for being there. He has a TV and has now had contact with other prisoners and knows the stories of several of them. Letters take about 2 weeks to get screened. He gets only 30 a day, and is grateful for each and every one.

There were also messages from Roger Bittel (of bittel.tv) that we can now make donations to a German bank account.

I (Elsa) will get the details and send them to you as soon as I have the exact information. For any donation, you need to specify what it is to be spent on: legal costs, etc. Everything must go to the designated expense.

Roger also gave details about the arrest. As the passports of Reiner and his wife had been lost somehow, new ones had been requested, along with an extension of their visas. This had all been done uneventfully. They were to pick them up from the airport, as the consulate was closed. But instead of being given the papers, they were taken into custody for not having the papers they were supposed to be picking up. Reiner was told there were also matters relating to him in Germany.

Reiner’s wife was eventually released, but not Reiner. He was flown first to the United States and from there to Frankfurt, where the file was opened and his attorneys were able to see the charges against him.

Roger closed with a thank you to everyone for being there – over 8,000 people were listening on the Telegram channel alone. He asked that we continue to keep Reiner in our thoughts.

He hoped to have more news for Sunday, but stressed that at a time like this, sometimes we need to be patient.

