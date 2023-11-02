Legendary College Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Dead at 83

Legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight has passed away at 83.

Knight’s family shared the news on Wednesday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

Knight’s Hall of Fame career included three national titles at Indiana including one undefeated season, an accomplishment that remains unmatched to this day.

ESPN shares, “But he made his mark at Indiana, including winning a school-record 661 games and reaching the NCAA tournament 24 times in 29 seasons. Knight’s first NCAA title came in 1976 when Indiana went undefeated, a feat no team has accomplished since.”

Knight was also a huge supporter of President Trump, who shared his condolences on Truth Social.

“The World just lost an incredible person, the Great Bobby Knight. He was not just an award-winning and record-breaking Coach, he was loyal to his Players, to his State, and to our Country—Tough as nails, but a big heart. When he Endorsed me, it was like the whole Great World of Indiana opened up happy and wide. Our hearts and prayers are with his wonderful wife Karen and Sons, Tim and Pat—Their Father was a great man!”

Knight was also known for his fiery demeanor and no nonsense attitude. In 1994, on Senior Day at Indiana University, he took the microphone to deliver an on-brand message to the crowd at sold-out Assembly Hall.

“When my time on earth is gone, and my activities here are passed, I want them to bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my ass!”

Knight was enshrined to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 1991.