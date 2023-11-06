Leftist “Reporter” Uses Dubious Sources to Slam the Nashville Trans Shooter’s Manifesto as “Extremely Misleading”- Then He Gets Triggered After Conservatives Rip Him to Shreds

On Monday, Jim Hoft shared the explosive news that conservative radio host Stephen Crowder obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale.

In March, Hale murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults in a mass shooting at the Covenant school in Nashville, Tennessee. She fired off a total of 152 rounds during the targeted attack.

The explosive pages released by Crowder illustrate that this evil individual had a searing hatred for white people and faithful Christians. She also saw the school as a soft target and hoped her victims would not be able to fight back.

The corporate media and the Deep State, led by the FBI, desperately tried to seal the truth from the American people before frustrated law enforcement officials reportedly leaked the contents to Crowder.

Naturally, the media is doing their absolute best to bury the story and local news people in Nashville are helping lead the way.

Left-wing “journalist” Phil Williams labelled Crowder’s scoop as “extremely misleading” and claimed, without evidence, he had multiple sources backing him up. There’s a good chance these “sources” are the same Deep State clowns that have been protecting Hale for months.

Williams has the audacity to insinuate this was not a hate crime despite the anti-white slurs and attacks on Christians.

He then attempted to shame Crowder and others for sharing the manifesto’s contents by posting this response from a purported member of Covenant School.

Conservatives had some colorful retorts to the gaslighting from Williams and his alleged sources.


Williams became triggered after getting caught running interference for his media allies and the deep state.

Williams lashed out at conservatives for daring to call him on his BS.

The first three pages were reportedly just the tip of the iceberg. It will become more difficult to obfuscate the truth once the full manifesto is available.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

