Leftist “Reporter” Uses Dubious Sources to Slam the Nashville Trans Shooter’s Manifesto as “Extremely Misleading”- Then He Gets Triggered After Conservatives Rip Him to Shreds

On Monday, Jim Hoft shared the explosive news that conservative radio host Stephen Crowder obtained the first three pages from the purported manifesto of transgender mass shooter Audrey Hale.

In March, Hale murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults in a mass shooting at the Covenant school in Nashville, Tennessee. She fired off a total of 152 rounds during the targeted attack.

The explosive pages released by Crowder illustrate that this evil individual had a searing hatred for white people and faithful Christians. She also saw the school as a soft target and hoped her victims would not be able to fight back.

The corporate media and the Deep State, led by the FBI, desperately tried to seal the truth from the American people before frustrated law enforcement officials reportedly leaked the contents to Crowder.

Naturally, the media is doing their absolute best to bury the story and local news people in Nashville are helping lead the way.

Left-wing “journalist” Phil Williams labelled Crowder’s scoop as “extremely misleading” and claimed, without evidence, he had multiple sources backing him up. There’s a good chance these “sources” are the same Deep State clowns that have been protecting Hale for months.

Williams has the audacity to insinuate this was not a hate crime despite the anti-white slurs and attacks on Christians.

Multiple sources have told me that the selective leak of three pages of the #CovenantSchool shooting “manifesto” is EXTREMELY misleading. People who have read the whole thing say “there’s something in there for everybody.” Another, “She hated everybody.” — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

He then attempted to shame Crowder and others for sharing the manifesto’s contents by posting this response from a purported member of Covenant School.

From a member of the #CovenantSchool community: “Our school staff is in a very bad place upon hearing the news of the leak of the writings. Need prayers.” — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

Conservatives had some colorful retorts to the gaslighting from Williams and his alleged sources.

Who are you gonna believe? The shooters own words, or what the liberal media says about those words? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 6, 2023

Can you be anymore of a fake news clown? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 6, 2023

Yea? You got a way to spin “wanna kill all you crackers” that isn’t racist toward white people? pic.twitter.com/JMPyxNBihj — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) November 6, 2023



Williams became triggered after getting caught running interference for his media allies and the deep state.

Well, tell the FBI to stop trying to protect progressive radicals and let’s see the entire thing. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 6, 2023

“Multiple sources”. So you have sources that have read the entire manifesto, and you’ve been withholding it from us? I think you’re full of shit. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 6, 2023

“People have told me” Tell: that the statement is a lie. — Brent Chandler (@BAChandler07) November 6, 2023

You don’t have sources, you have people paying you to prevent this from being called an anti-white hate crime. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) November 6, 2023

If she had said the same horrible things about Black people, you would not respond with this “its out of context!!” nonsense, would you? Journalism is DEAD, and hacks like you are the main reason. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) November 6, 2023

Williams lashed out at conservatives for daring to call him on his BS.

All of the #MAGA keyboard warriors are showing their ignorance of the fact that the Covenant School shooter initially targeted a mall, before picking a more-vulnerable Christian school. Which doesn’t fit the narrative that this crowd desperately wants to push. — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) November 6, 2023

The first three pages were reportedly just the tip of the iceberg. It will become more difficult to obfuscate the truth once the full manifesto is available.