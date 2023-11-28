Leftist Ghouls Attack Melania Trump For Wearing Dark Grey Tweed Coat to Rosalynn Carter’s Funeral

by

Leftist ghouls attacked former First Lady Melania Trump for not wearing all black at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away earlier this month at the age of 96 after it was revealed she had dementia.

Jimmy Carter, the Bidens, Clintons, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump all sat in the front row of the church in Marietta, Georgia on Tuesday.

Melania Trump looked classy and beautiful in a dark grey (or black and white?) tweed coat she wore over a black dress.

Wearing dark grey or even navy blue at a funeral is perfectly appropriate and acceptable.

Melania Trump wore a black dress underneath her coat, but Trump-hating leftists still bullied her.

One leftist called Melania “disrespectful and rude” for wearing a dark grey coat.

