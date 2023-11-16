Another One: Wyoming Lawyer Files Lawsuit to Block Trump and Sen. Lummis from State Ballots

A Laramie-based attorney, Tim Newcomb, has filed a lawsuit against Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray (R-WY). The suit seeks to exclude former President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis from future ballots in Wyoming. This legal action, filed earlier this month in Albany County District Court, is part of a broader series of election interference from the far left across the United States.

The lawsuit cites over 250 news articles and statements about Trump, building a case that he allegedly violated his oath of office by conspiring with foreign nations, his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and his refusal to concede after the 2020 presidential election, Wyoming News reported.

The lawsuit also targets Senator Lummis, accusing her of betraying her oath by refusing to certify Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results.

Newcomb’s suit leverages the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits anyone who has given aid or comfort to the ‘enemies’ of the United States from holding office.

The evidence presented in Newcomb’s complaint includes alleged connections between Trump and various influential figures, including tech billionaire Peter Thiel, financier George Soros, and former Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The complaint also references Trump’s dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his role in a peace deal with the Taliban.

In his argument, Newcomb contends that both Trump and Lummis have disqualified themselves from appearing on Wyoming’s ballots by violating their oaths to the Constitution. The case has been assigned to Albany County District Judge Misha Westby, and as of the latest reports, no hearings have been scheduled.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray criticized the lawsuit in a news release, calling it a “radical attempt to interfere with Wyoming’s elections.”

He emphasized his commitment to defending the integrity of the state’s electoral process and announced plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The attempt to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from the ballot is outrageously wrong and repugnant to our electoral process,” Secretary Gray said in a statement.

“I am preparing a vigorous defense to stop these blatant, radical attempts to interfere with Wyoming’s elections. The weaponization of the Fourteenth Amendment to remove political opponents from the ballot undermines the sanctity of the Constitution.”

“We are preparing to file a motion to dismiss to block this attempt at election interference. And we are committed to protecting the integrity of our elections and ensuring that the people of Wyoming can choose who to elect for themselves.”

This lawsuit, filed in Albany County District Court, echoes similar efforts in other states like Michigan, Colorado, Minnesota, and New Jersey to keep Trump off the ballot.

Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court flatly rejected a bid to block President Trump from the primary ballot.

Minnesota’s high court last Thursday held a hearing on whether Trump could be blocked from the 2024 ballot.

8 Minnesota voters filed a lawsuit citing the 14th Amendment to keep Trump off the ballot. A leftist lawyer appeared before the Minnesota Supreme Court last Thursday to argue the state has the authority to block Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Also this week, a Michigan judge dismissed a challenge aimed at preventing former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot for the 2024 presidential election.

This ruling came as a response to a lawsuit filed by a group of Michigan voters in September.

Critics argued that Trump’s actions in trying to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in the events of January 6, 2021, violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, allegedly disqualifying him from holding office.

“The Fourteenth Amendment arguments of plaintiffs present a political question that is nonjusticiable at the present time,” Judge James Robert Redford noted in his ruling.