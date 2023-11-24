LAUGHABLE: Biden and Democrats Preparing 2024 Message That Trump Will Make the Border Crisis Worse

The Biden campaign and Democrats are apparently crafting a message for voters in 2024 that will suggest Trump will make the border crisis worse.

No one believes this. Even Democrats in their hearts, could not possibly believe this.

Just a few years ago under Trump, we had the most secure border we have ever had. Since Biden took office, it’s like we don’t even have a southern border. Biden has allowed millions of people to illegally cross into the country and even people in blue cities are finally getting angry about it.

This message from Biden and Dems is gaslighting, pure and simple.

Breitbart News reports:

Biden’s 2024 Border Pitch: Trump Will Make Migration Worse President Joe Biden’s campaign is previewing their 2024 theme for the central issue of immigration: Donald Trump will make the border chaos even worse. “He’s promising to make it worse: Rounding up Latinos into mass detention camps, ending birthright citizenship, and shooting people at will,” says a Thanksgiving Day script from the Biden campaign. The Democrat pitch completely ignores Biden’s border record. Since 2021, Biden has helped his corporate donors by extracting millions of migrants from poor countries to help flood the U.S. labor and housing markets. Those migrants gravitated toward the major Democrat-run cities, spiked inflation, reduced wages, and drained job-creating investment from heartland states… Trump’s border policies helped Americans get better jobs at higher wages and move into new homes at lower costs.

People who live on the border know the truth better than anyone.

Today, I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President. Now more than ever, America needs a President who will secure the border and prioritize national security. President Trump is the clear choice to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/gvM7sQH41Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 19, 2023

.@RepMonicaDLC gives stark details on why President Trump's border plan was way more effective than Bidens: "We had the safest border in American history. Under President Joe Biden, we have seen the most unsecure, open border policies EVER in American history with over 450%… pic.twitter.com/EBnhhn4Ykf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2023

Even Democrats know the truth, they just don’t want to shut down the border, and they won’t if Biden stays in office.