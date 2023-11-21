Latest Forecast Has President Trump Winning Every Primary State Handily – And Haley Beating DeSantis

President Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson enter UFC295 in New York City

The latest polling by RacetotheWH has President Trump leading fellow Republicans by 2200 delegates!

President Trump has solidified his lead in the GOP primary with 2,311 projected delegates.

Nikki Haley is beating Ron DeSantis for second place.

Nov. 20:

Trump — 2311
Haley — 67
DeSantis — 63

The primary is over.

The communist left has failed to take down America’s greatest president in a generation.

