Latest Forecast Has President Trump Winning Every Primary State Handily – And Haley Beating DeSantis

The latest polling by RacetotheWH has President Trump leading fellow Republicans by 2200 delegates!
President Trump has solidified his lead in the GOP primary with 2,311 projected delegates.
Nikki Haley is beating Ron DeSantis for second place.
Nov. 20:
Trump — 2311
Haley — 67
DeSantis — 63
2024 Republican Primary Delegate Forecast by @RacetotheWH (full field)
Mar 1:
Trump — 1,414
DeSantis — 963
—
July 6:
Trump — 1774
DeSantis — 449
—
Nov. 20:
Trump — 2311
Haley — 67
DeSantis — 63
The primary is over.
The communist left has failed to take down America’s greatest president in a generation.