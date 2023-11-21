Large Military Aircraft Crashes into Hawaiian Bay After Runway Overshoot — All Nine Onboard Survive

A large military aircraft, a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, crash-landed in Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii after overshooting the runway. The plane is often used for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and hunting for submarines. All nine people on board survived after swimming to shore.

At approximately 10:45 AM, an alert was issued for a downed military aircraft, which prompted a swift response from the ​Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department, the AP News reported.

Early reports suggested potential casualties, but upon arrival, crew members were met with much more reassuring news.

Shayne Enright, a spokesperson for the department, told AP that there were no injuries reported among the crew. They were informed by military officials that all crew members had already made it to shore safely.

Military sources revealed that the P-8A aircraft, a reconnaissance model frequently deployed for submarine detection and intelligence missions, overshot the runway during an operation at the adjacent Marine base.

Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez, speaking on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps, indicated that the reason for the overshoot remained unclear, with further details to be uncovered by an ongoing investigation.

According to the Navy website, “the P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR). P-8A Poseidon is the replacement aircraft for the P-3C Orion.”