Knife Wielding Gang Murders French Teen-‘We Came to Kill White People!’ Shouted Ethnic Slurs in Arabic During Attack

On Sunday, in the small rural French village of Crépol, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, and at least 17 other people were injured after an organized gang armed with knives attacked the annual winter ball event.

In the chaos, 16-year-old Thomas was stabbed twice in the chest and throat and died of his injuries.

According to RMX News, the gang reportedly used Arabic slurs for White people as they stabbed several partygoers and are being described as Algerian immigrants.

Nine individuals have now been arrested in the murder and suspected racially motivated attack.

RMX News reports:

“It wasn’t just a fight like we’re used to, where there’s little punches thrown at each other. We saw between 15 and 20 people arrive. We didn’t know them, they took out the knives, they were there to kill. We experienced it as an attack,” one eyewitness told French media. “There were around thirty of them, according to my daughter’s friends,” said another local resident. “They shouted, ‘We are going to kill White people,’” he added, as cited by Paris Match. French police have since amended their description of the attack, telling national media, “A brawl is two groups of young people who have decided to make an appointment and confront each other. Here, we are not in that configuration.” Footage circulated on social media which Remix News has chosen not to republish purports to show individuals being stabbed by a group of young men who shout, “F**king gwer” — an Arabic slur for White people.

BFMTV’s crime correspondent Maxime Brandstaetter said of the suspects, “They are, for some, very well known to the justice system, in particular for theft, for break-ins linked to narcotics, for refusing to comply.”

French politician Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, niece of Marine Le Pen, spoke out after the tragedy.

“Anti-white racism now hits even our countryside. At #Crépol , two witnesses say in @ledauphine that the barbarians wanted to ‘plant white people.’ It’s the hunt for the Gauls.”

“Like me, you can’t get over Thomas’ murder at #Crépol . This is not a nightclub brawl or a simple “brawl”. This is anti-white racism. It is time to answer them firmly before life in France becomes hell.”

“The French suffer daily terror, which is the work of people, largely from immigrant backgrounds, to whom France has given everything. In Crépol, what should have been a moment of celebration turned into a moment of horror and mourning. @CNEWS”

“A gang of Algerians stabbed 17 French people at a music festival in a small town in Crepol, Drome. “We are here to stab the targets” they said. As a result of the attack, Thomas, a 16-year-old Frenchman, died. The patriots wallpapered the streets of France with their faces in the face of media silence. Another European who enjoys multiculturalism. Then they are surprised when the right-wing parties, which denounce these situations, do not stop growing.”

Thomas, a promising rugby player, was remembered by his team and community.