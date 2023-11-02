WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Turns Into Stuttering Mess When Asked if Biden Is Concerned to See Indicted Democrat Sen. Menendez Attend Classified Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre turned into a stuttering mess when a reporter asked if Biden is concerned to see embattled Democrat Senator Menendez attend a classified briefing on Ukraine.

Last month Democrat Senator Bob Menendez was charged with acting as a foreign agent in a superseding indictment.

The superseding indictment filed by a federal grand jury in Manhattan claims Menendez “provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

In September federal prosecutors announced that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, have been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York obtained a 3-count indictment against Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez.

“The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes….. cash, gold, home mortgage payments, jobs, cars, and other things of value” in exchange for “using his power and influence to protect and enrich [New Jersey] businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Nadine Menendez was given a “no-show” or “low-show” job, a Mercedes Benz and other things of value, Damian Williams said.

Special agents discovered $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes in closets. “Some of the cash was stuffed in the Senator’s jacket pockets. Some of the envelopes of cash contained Daibes’ fingerprints and Daibes’ DNA,” Williams said at a press conference in September.



evidence photos show cash, Mercedes and gold bars

On Wednesday CNN reporter Manu Raju stopped Menendez and asked him, “You’re being accused of aiding a foreign government — why is that appropriate for you to go to a classified briefing?”

Menendez blasted Manu Raju and said, “You know , Manu, I know you need to make news. The bottom line is I’m a United States Senator, I have my security credentials and an accusation is just that.”

WATCH:

Manu Raju grills Bob Menendez: "You're being accused of aiding a foreign government — why is that appropriate for you to go to a classified briefing?"

pic.twitter.com/s9TD7dKJoq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 1, 2023

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden is concerned that indicted Menendez is attending classified briefings after he was charged with aiding the Egyptian government.

“Was the White House concerned to see Sen. Menendez attend a classified briefing…given that he has been accused of aiding a foreign government?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t have anything to say,” Karine Jean-Pierre said stuttering.

We lost count how many times KJP said “um” when trying to think of her latest lie.

WATCH: