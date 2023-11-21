Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Pathetic Defense of Joe Biden’s Old Age on His 81st Birthday (VIDEO)

Karine Jean-Pierre might possibly have the worst job in the U.S. Her job is to make Joe Biden look competent. That is an impossibility to say the least.

KJP tried giving a defense to Biden’s age. “It’s not about age, it’s about the president’s experience!” Jean-Pierre said.

Based on Joe Biden’s inability to be able to get off a stage, to his nonsense ramblings, his age does matter. As far as experience goes, that is irrelevant.

“I would put the president’s stamina, the president’s wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone — anyone, any day of the week!” KJP said on Biden’s 81st birthday.

“He’s been able to manage multiple foreign policy challenges, he’s been able to do that. That’s because of his experience. He’s been able to create jobs raise wages and lower inflation. The proof is in the pudding.” Jean-Pierre continued.

First, when it comes to foreign policy, Biden is the laughing stock of the world’s stage. No one respects him. Secondly the economy is not doing well. Inflation is very high and is evident for anyone who goes to the grocery store. Whatever pudding she is talking about has spoiled!

Watch:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "It's not about age, it's about the president's experience! … The proof is in the pudding!" pic.twitter.com/FQ8bnEFXBu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2023

Karine was asked about Biden’s low approval ratings and if they would challenge the accuracy of these polls.

She went on to say: “I’m not challenging the accuracy here. That’s not what I’m doing. What I’m saying to you is that, you know, we are not going to change the minds of Americans.” Jean-Pierre said.

“What I can tell you is how we see things.” Jean-Pierre continued.

There is so much to be said about that. Of course they won’t challenge those polls because the reality is Biden is failing at his job because of his cognitive issues, his age, and his lack of strength as a leader.

The way they see things must be the lies they keep telling themselves.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's horrendous job approval rating: "We're not gonna change the minds of Americans, I get that" pic.twitter.com/Bt3XYeuGbi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 20, 2023

This is just further evidence that Biden is continuing on a downward slide. He is a disaster plain and simple.