Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority Expels Alumnae for Standing Up for Women

After more than 50 years of sisterhood, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority has revoked the memberships of two alumnae, Patsy Levang and Cheryl Tuck-Smith, for standing up for women and supporting a lawsuit to prevent a 6’2 biological male from joining the sorority.

The Gateway Pundit reported that in September 2022, the Wyoming-based chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma voted to allow a 6’2 biological man, who uses the name “Artemis Langford,” to join the sorority.

Six of the sorority sisters filed a lawsuit claiming the transgender pervert was watching them undress.

The plaintiffs asked the court to force the sorority to define the word “woman” so they could decide who could move into a sorority house.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson, a Reagan appointee, dismissed the case in August, ruling that the sorority had a right to decide the definition of “woman” for itself and did not breach the housing contract by allowing Artemis Langford to move in.

The judge wrote, “This Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the (definition of woman) Plaintiffs urge.”

This happened despite Kappa Kappa Gamma bylaws that state “a new member shall be a woman.”

The sorority was ultimately forced to admit ‘Artemis Langford’ back despite allegations of sexual deviancy and claims he is a Peeping Tom who often watches the college girls undress while erect, according to testimony.

Levang and Tuck-Smith’s lifetime memberships to the sorority were revoked for daring to stand up for women.

The Independent Women’s Forum shares:

Esteemed past Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation President, Patsy Levang, said: “My heart was saddened when the current six council members voted me out, however, I will not be quiet about the truth.” Long-time member and active contributor, Cheryl Tuck-Smith, said: “I was hurt when I was terminated as a member of KKG, but also disturbed that KKG has become a political tool rather than an organization that promotes women. My dismissal simply spurs me on to educate others about the dangers of DEI which in reality does not support diversity, equity and inclusion.” “Kappa claims to value honesty and to embrace differences. But once it heard honesty it did not like, Kappa shattered every sorority and American value to silence these alumnae,” said Senior Fellow at Independent Women’s Law Center, May Mailman. “Instead of punishing dedicated and caring sisters, Kappa leadership should revoke their own memberships, as they are the only ones in violation of Kappa’s bylaws.”

Carrie Lukas, president of Independent Women’s Forum and Independent Women’s Network, said, “‘’Women’ does not mean ‘men,’ no matter what men would like to call themselves. The distinction is important, not only for the truth but also because when it comes to safety, privacy, and equal opportunity, biological sex differences matter. Ignoring this reality and pretending otherwise has serious consequences — consequences for which women pay a heavy price.”

