JUST IN: Tim Scott Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Tim Scott (SC) announced on Sunday evening he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Tim Scott told a shocked Trey Gowdy on Fox News.

“I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me: not now,” Scott said.

According to NBC News, Tim Scott’s staffers didn’t even know the senator was ending his campaign.

Tim Scott failed to gain momentum after Tucker Carlson exposed him as a Ukraine hawk over the summer.

“The total body count from Russia on the United States is right around zero. I don’t know anyone who’s been killed by Russia,” Tucker said.

“I know people personally who have been killed by Mexico. The government of Mexico allows fentanyl to be made in its country and to come over our border…the Mexican government is party to the murder of hundreds of thousands of Americans, so why is Mexico less of a threat than Russia?” Tucker asked Tim Scott.

Tim Scott started to rattle off talking points so Tucker interjected: “So Mexico is our ally and Russia is our sworn enemy? How does that work?”

Senator Scott said the legislation he has sponsored freezes the Mexican cartel’s assets.

