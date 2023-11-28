Joe Biden Grips Jill’s Hand for Dear Life, Uses Shorter Staircase as He Heads to Georgia with Clintons, Michelle Obama (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden departed the White House on Tuesday morning en route to Marietta, Georgia to attend a tribute service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Clintons, Bidens and Michelle Obama all flew on Air Force One together on Tuesday.

Joe Biden seen deplaning Air Force One with Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama in Georgia pic.twitter.com/ghPBADXEY3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2023

81-year-old Joe Biden held onto Dr. Jill’s hand for dear life as he walked across the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews to Air Force One.

Feeble Biden used the shorter staircase again.

Why the death grip on Jill? Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama are all traveling with Joe Biden on Air Force One to Georgia today … They are already in stashed cargo pic.twitter.com/JCkIIoVbeG — Joni Job (@jj_talking) November 28, 2023

A recent report revealed there is a secret mission to prevent Joe Biden from falling down.

According to a new report by Axios, White House insiders are secretly working to prevent feeble Joe Biden from falling down.

Biden’s balance difficulties are likely the result of what his physician has diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

Biden works out many mornings with physical therapist Drew Contreras, who also worked with former President Obama.

Biden’s doctor has recommended exercises for balance, which he called “proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.”

What the maneuvers entail is unclear.

“I have never heard the term ‘proprioceptive maintenance maneuvers.’ It is not a clinical term in standard use,” said Professor James Gordon, associate dean and chair of the Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the University of Southern California.

Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and the Clintons joined Jimmy Carter at a tribute service in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

