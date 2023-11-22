Joe Biden Departs White House to Spend Thanksgiving at Billionaire’s $39 Million Nantucket Estate While Americans Suffer From High Inflation

Joe and Jill Biden Tuesday evening departed the White House en route to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists.

Biden takes no questions as he jets off to Nantucket, where he's spending the rest of the week at his billionaire buddy's $34 million compound. He has spent 405 days — 39.1% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/heBHqvmZXk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2023

According to pool reporters, Joe Biden was late (of course) to his departure. The Bidens arrived in Nantucket shortly after 8 pm Tuesday evening.

President Biden arrives on #Nantucket just after 8pm aboard Air Force One for his annual Thanksgiving visit pic.twitter.com/3TDpwNtupC — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 22, 2023

Biden will once again spend Thanksgiving at private equity billionaire David Rubenstein’s $39 million Nantucket estate.



David Rubenstein’s Nantucket estate

The New York Post reported:

As the nation gears up for Thanksgiving, President Joe Biden and his family are set to touch down in their longstanding holiday haunt: Nantucket Island. But this year, the Bidens won’t be crashing just anywhere; they’ll be bunking up at the opulent retreat of none other than private equity tycoon David Rubenstein. For more than four decades, the Bidens have made a ritual pilgrimage to this coastal paradise, often residing in Rubenstein’s sprawling compound — worth $38.9 million, according to the latest assessor report — nestled along Nantucket Harbor. The president, fresh off celebrating his 81st birthday, is no stranger to this island getaway, having frequented the Rubenstein estate for years. Biden’s official agenda remains largely vacant, so insiders anticipate a laid-back sojourn — massive security presence aside, of course.

“A huge contingent of Massachusetts State Police Troopers just rolled off the Steamship Authority’s M/V Eagle ferry ahead of President Biden’s arrival on Nantucket on Tuesday.” the Nantucket Current reported.

What a waste of money.

WATCH:

A huge contingent of Massachusetts State Police Troopers just rolled off the Steamship Authority’s M/V Eagle ferry ahead of President Biden’s arrival on Nantucket on Tuesday. #Nantucket @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/eHiZttAZe5 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 20, 2023

While Americans are suffering from high inflation, high gas prices and soaring grocery bills, Biden will be tinkering around Nantucket Island without a care in the world.