Joe Biden Claims “MAGA Republicans” Are Proposing Cuts to the Internet (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks on his administration’s so-called actions to strengthen the supply chains and lower costs for families from the Treaty Room at the White House.

Recent polls reveal Americans say they were better off financially under Trump.

No matter what Joe Biden and his stenographers in the media say, Americans are not happy with ‘Bidenomics.’

Yet Joe Biden was out flapping his gums again on Monday claiming he brought the economy back from the brink after Democrats forcefully shut down businesses during Covid.

“From turkey to air travel to tank of gas, costs went down. They went down!” Biden said.

This is, of course, a lie. Airfare is up more than 20%, Thanksgiving dinner is up more than 25% and gas prices are still higher now than when Biden took office in January 2021.

“Wages for working families have gone up while inflation has come down 65%!” Biden said.

Another lie. Real wages are down over 3% and prices are up more than 17% since January 2021.

Joe Biden then bizarrely claimed, without offering any proof whatsoever that “MAGA Republicans” are “proposing cuts” to “the internet.”

“[MAGA Republicans] still want to undo this progress we’re making. They’re proposing cuts in investments and roads and bridges, the internet, the high-speed internet, the very things that…anyway,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden shuffled away without answering any questions.