Jew-Hating Bus Drivers at Dulles leave 900 Jews Stranded on DC Tarmac for Hours – Refuse to Take Them to March for Israel at National Mall

by

On Tuesday hundreds of thousands of American Jews and their supporters held a rally for Israel in Washington DC.

The protest was attended by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

900 attendees from the Detroit area were left stranded at Dulles after bus drivers refused to transport them to the rally.

The Biden administration skipped the march and rally.

At the same time every single Senate Democrat voted to stop aid to Israel.

Unlike the pro-Palestinian crowd, the crowd sang the National Anthem at their rally yesterday.

A vile leftist chanted Heil Hitler at the crowd.

Newsweek reported:

Hundreds of people were left stranded on the tarmac in Washington, D.C., after bus drivers refused to take them to the March for Israel on Tuesday, according to a rabbi.

The March for Israel brought over 100,000 people to the nation’s capital in a show of solidarity for Israel and to call attention to the hostages that are still being held by Hamas. While the event was peaceful and garnered support from legislators of both major political parties, several rabbis said getting to the rally was a harrowing journey after their buses never showed up.

David Kurzman, senior director of community affairs at the Jewish Federation of Detroit, told reporters on a call that it was a “historic day” for the Jewish community that was marred by the experience with the bus drivers.

Kurzman wouldn’t say which bus company was involved or who was responsible for coordinating the transportation. But he said he was informed people called in sick when they became aware of the assignment.

“In the way that this action prevented community members, proud Jewish Americans, from exercising their freedom to speak, protest, assemble, gather today at the nation’s capital, that to me was a malicious act,” Kurzman said.

Kurzman stopped short of calling it an “act of antisemitism,” but said it was an act targeting the Jewish community

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.